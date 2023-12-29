EchoStar Corp [SATS] is -3.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EchoStar Corp [NASDAQ: SATS] gained 6.63% on the last trading session, reaching $16.08 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM that EchoStar Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2. EchoStar is acquiring DISH Network in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

EchoStar Corp represents 35.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.35 billion with the latest information. SATS stock price has been found in the range of $14.9001 to $16.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 910.25K shares, SATS reached a trading volume of 2727114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EchoStar Corp [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EchoStar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corp is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.81.

Trading performance analysis for SATS stock

EchoStar Corp [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.63. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 56.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for EchoStar Corp [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

EchoStar Corp [SATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corp [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. EchoStar Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.86.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corp [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.12. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corp [SATS] managed to generate an average of $76,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.EchoStar Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 6.23.

EchoStar Corp [SATS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EchoStar Corp [SATS]

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SATS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.