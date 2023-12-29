DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] Is Currently 22.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DOYU] gained 22.47% or 0.16 points to close at $0.89 with a heavy trading volume of 5254947 shares. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that DouYu International Holdings Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that its board of directors and management have authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a period of up to twelve months commencing on January 1, 2024, subject to the relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

The Company’s share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

It opened the trading session at $0.777, the shares rose to $0.91 and dropped to $0.7719, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOYU points out that the company has recorded -14.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 884.81K shares, DOYU reached to a volume of 5254947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

Trading performance analysis for DOYU stock

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.64. With this latest performance, DOYU shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8364, while it was recorded at 0.7685 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0033 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.52 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] managed to generate an average of -$5,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.56 and a Current Ratio set at 4.56.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR go to 36.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]

