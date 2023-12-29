Craig Hallum lifts Planet Labs PBC [PL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.57 during the day while it closed the day at $2.56. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Planet Expects to Nominate Former YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki, for Election to the Board of Directors at Next Annual General Meeting.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) (“Planet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced Susan Wojcicki is expected to be nominated by Planet’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for election to the Board at the Company’s 2024 annual general meeting (AGM). With over two decades of leadership experience in the technology industry helping to scale disruptive companies, Planet believes Ms. Wojcicki is uniquely positioned to support the Company’s continued growth and scalability across markets as an independent director.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to have Susan join Planet’s Board of Directors. She has a distinguished career in building some of the world’s most successful technology companies and her expertise in growing and scaling organizations will be tremendously impactful towards achieving Planet’s goals,” said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. “I feel confident that Susan’s support and direction will bring continued growth and momentum for Planet’s business.”.

Planet Labs PBC stock has also gained 8.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PL stock has declined by -1.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.88% and lost -41.15% year-on date.

The market cap for PL stock reached $731.29 million, with 250.63 million shares outstanding and 167.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 2253819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

PL stock trade performance evaluation

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Planet Labs PBC [PL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 25.00%.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.