Corning, Inc. [GLW] fell -4.10% so far this year. What now?

Corning, Inc. [NYSE: GLW] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:10 AM that Corning Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results with Continued Improvement in Profitability and Cash Flow.

Gross margin percentage expanded sequentially on consistent sales and year over year on lower sales; Operating and free cash flow both grew sequentially and year over year; Profitability and free cash flow sequential increases were driven by pricing actions, primarily in Display Technologies, and companywide productivity gains; For the fourth quarter, management expects similar core gross margin and another quarter of strong free cash flow – despite sequentially lower core sales of $3.25 billion.

A sum of 3575001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.03M shares. Corning, Inc. shares reached a high of $30.675 and dropped to a low of $30.51 until finishing in the latest session at $30.63.

The one-year GLW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.14. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning, Inc. [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Corning, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning, Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 66.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning, Inc. [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Corning, Inc. [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.42, while it was recorded at 30.41 for the last single week of trading, and 31.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning, Inc. [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Corning, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.31.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning, Inc. [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.10. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning, Inc. [GLW] managed to generate an average of $22,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Corning, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GLW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning, Inc. go to 6.29%.

Corning, Inc. [GLW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.