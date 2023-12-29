CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] is -8.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $58.02 during the day while it closed the day at $58.00. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Consumers Energy Continues Billion-Dollar Natural Gas Investment to Reduce Long-Term Costs for Customers.

Replacing aging infrastructure results in safer, more affordable natural gas.

Consumers Energy is continuing its $1 billion annual investment in the company’s natural gas delivery system as part of its Natural Gas Delivery Plan, resulting in miles of aging and outdated pipeline replaced every year and reducing long-term costs for customers by providing cleaner, more reliable natural gas for decades to come.

CMS Energy Corporation stock has also gained 1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMS stock has inclined by 10.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.70% and lost -8.42% year-on date.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $16.92 billion, with 291.30 million shares outstanding and 290.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2751990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.47, while it was recorded at 57.42 for the last single week of trading, and 58.19 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.70%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of CMS shares, which is approximately 8.2579% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also significant institutional holders.