Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] – find out why.

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.39, while the highest price level was $1.54. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 107.5% year over year to $80.1 million.

Achieved record backlog of $678.7 million, up 382.7% year over year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.58 percent and weekly performance of 24.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 3859607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MVST stock trade performance evaluation

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.79. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 41.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2494, while it was recorded at 1.3320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6091 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Microvast Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.36.

Return on Total Capital for MVST is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.55. Additionally, MVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] managed to generate an average of -$69,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.