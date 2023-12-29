Cameco Corp. [CCJ] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] price plunged by -1.65 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

A sum of 3946261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Cameco Corp. shares reached a high of $43.54 and dropped to a low of $42.83 until finishing in the latest session at $42.90.

The one-year CCJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.77. The average equity rating for CCJ stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $52.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 66.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

CCJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 43.53 for the last single week of trading, and 34.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cameco Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

CCJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp. go to 48.65%.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.