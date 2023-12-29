BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] moved down -6.42: Why It’s Important

BuzzFeed Inc [NASDAQ: BZFD] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.20, while the highest price level was $0.2699. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM that BuzzFeed Studios And Acast Launch New Podcast, “I Know That’s Right” Presented By HuffPost.

Weekly Podcast Hosted By Taryn Finley Premieres November 8, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company, and Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, are partnering to debut a new podcast series titled I Know That’s Right. The weekly show, presented by HuffPost, the award-winning digital news organization and hosted by HuffPost’s Senior Culture Reporter Taryn Finley, provides a weekly rundown of the latest in culture, entertainment and trending conversations. Advertisers can connect with these conversations through Acast with host-read sponsorship campaigns or dynamically inserted ads, which can be bought directly through a dedicated sales team, programmatically, or with their self-serve advertising platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.04 percent and weekly performance of -18.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 314.63K shares, BZFD reached to a volume of 9025085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

BZFD stock trade performance evaluation

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, BZFD shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3075, while it was recorded at 0.2844 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5258 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,190.74. Additionally, BZFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.81.

BuzzFeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BuzzFeed Inc go to 47.50%.

BuzzFeed Inc [BZFD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BZFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BZFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BZFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.