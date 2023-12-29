Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -88.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Bone Biologics Corp [NASDAQ: BBLG] price surged by 29.03 percent to reach at $1.35. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM that BBLG Announces Split as Pursuit of Breakthrough Treatment Continues.

A sum of 7665600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 146.56K shares. Bone Biologics Corp shares reached a high of $10.56 and dropped to a low of $5.03 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

The one-year BBLG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.0. The average equity rating for BBLG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBLG shares is $300.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBLG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bone Biologics Corp is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.97.

BBLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.27. With this latest performance, BBLG shares gained by 77.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bone Biologics Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BBLG is now -58.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] managed to generate an average of -$742,310 per employee.Bone Biologics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.95.

Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

