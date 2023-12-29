Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] Is Currently -3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] closed the trading session at $21.90 on 12/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.86, while the highest price level was $22.16. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on January 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.45 percent and weekly performance of -2.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 2859187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.64, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 20.53 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.