Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] Stock trading around $8.02 per share: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.62%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bausch Health Announces Positive Topline Results From Global Phase 2 Study Evaluating Amiselimod (an S1P antagonist) to Treat Ulcerative Colitis.

Trial Meets Both Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced positive topline results from the Company’s Phase 2 study evaluating Amiselimod, an investigative S1P antagonist, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC).

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock rose by 29.35%. The one-year Bausch Health Companies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.58. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 361.90 million shares outstanding and 357.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 2797569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.77.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$11,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Bausch Health Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc [BHC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.