Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] gain 84.69% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATOS] price surged by 8.17 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Atossa Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Arezoo Mirad, M.D., as Senior Medical Director.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mirad to Atossa and look forward to leveraging her extensive experience in the clinical development of oncology candidates to further accelerate our (Z)-endoxifen development program,” said Dr. Steven Quay, CEO and Chairman of Atossa Therapeutics. “With four ongoing Phase 2 trials in three distinct settings, several years of working capital and important data expected in 2024, we are well positioned to achieve our goal of meaningfully improving the current standard of care for cancer patients.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 2591479 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 303.09K shares. Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.98.

The one-year ATOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.92. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.08. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 25.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.01 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7213, while it was recorded at 0.8473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8219 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -21.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,450,909 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.35 and a Current Ratio set at 28.35.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.