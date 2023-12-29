Alliance Global Partners lifts T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T2 Biosystems Inc [NASDAQ: TTOO] jumped around 2.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.45 at the close of the session, up 44.38%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8:00am ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc stock is now -94.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.3799 and lowest of $5.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 210.99, which means current price is +121.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 535.68K shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 3539248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $5.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.57. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 101.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.