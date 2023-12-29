Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Is Currently 6.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 6.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.28. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. PST.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place January 8 – 11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3829795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.12%.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $241.14 million, with 184.14 million shares outstanding and 167.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3829795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0179, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0608 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.18. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.22.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -30.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,007.02. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,304.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$459,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.