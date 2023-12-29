Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT] is -30.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [NASDAQ: ADPT] gained 4.31% on the last trading session, reaching $5.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 9th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp represents 143.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $771.62 million with the latest information. ADPT stock price has been found in the range of $5.07 to $5.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 2281431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

Trading performance analysis for ADPT stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 21.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.94 and a Gross Margin at +57.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.03.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -28.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.28. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$253,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.46 and a Current Ratio set at 4.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp go to 21.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp [ADPT]

The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.