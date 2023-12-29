Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is 0.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] traded at a high on 12/28/23, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $110.40. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Abbott to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will present at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 11 a.m. Central time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Abbott’s Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3205792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbott Laboratories stands at 0.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.27%.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $191.66 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 3205792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $117.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.15 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.04, while it was recorded at 109.39 for the last single week of trading, and 103.43 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.14. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.92. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $60,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.