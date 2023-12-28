why Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $163.88

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $171.23 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TI expands low-power GaN portfolio, enabling AC/DC power adapters to shrink 50%.

• Engineers can develop AC/DC solutions that are half the size and achieve >95% system efficiency, simplifying thermal design.

• New GaN devices are compatible with the most common topologies in AC/DC power conversion.

Texas Instruments Inc. stock is now 3.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $171.62 and lowest of $170.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 188.12, which means current price is +22.76% above from all time high which was touched on 07/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3151613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $163.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.22.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.96, while it was recorded at 168.45 for the last single week of trading, and 166.72 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.