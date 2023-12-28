why FREYR Battery [FREY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.18

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] price plunged by -7.28 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM that FREYR Battery Receives Invitation from U.S. Department of Energy to Submit Part II Application for Giga America Title 17 Loan.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “Company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) has invited the Company to submit the Part II loan application under the DOE Title 17 program for FREYR’s Giga America project.

“The Part II DOE loan application invitation is an important next step in FREYR’s journey to fund our Giga America project,” commented Birger Steen, FREYR’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our redomiciliation to the U.S. now approved by our shareholders, FREYR is uniquely positioned to establish the Company as the U.S.-based industrialization partner of choice for clean battery technology solutions and to access the benefits of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act utilizing the U.S.-based 24M Technologies SemiSolidTM platform for the manufacture of utility scale energy storage LFP battery systems.”.

A sum of 4091903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. FREYR Battery shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $1.91.

The one-year FREY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.09. The average equity rating for FREY stock is currently 3.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

FREY Stock Performance Analysis:

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 26.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FREYR Battery Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -18.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FREYR Battery [FREY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, FREY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FREYR Battery [FREY] managed to generate an average of -$465,995 per employee.FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.05 and a Current Ratio set at 7.05.

FREYR Battery [FREY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FREY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FREY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.