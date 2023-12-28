Wall Street Analyst Upgrade YPF ADR [YPF]. What else is Wall St. saying

YPF ADR [NYSE: YPF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.46%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM that YPF SA reports.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, YPF stock rose by 89.66%. The one-year YPF ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.83. The average equity rating for YPF stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.78 billion, with 393.26 million shares outstanding and 393.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, YPF stock reached a trading volume of 3177349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on YPF ADR [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for YPF ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF ADR is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

YPF Stock Performance Analysis:

YPF ADR [YPF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, YPF shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for YPF ADR [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YPF ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF ADR [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.38. YPF ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.64.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now 15.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF ADR [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.22. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.YPF ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

YPF ADR [YPF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YPF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YPF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.