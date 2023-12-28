Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]. What else is Wall St. saying

NexGen Energy Ltd [NYSE: NXE] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.93 at the close of the session, down -0.86%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM that NexGen Updates At-the-Market Equity Program.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) to offer and sell up to C$500 million of common shares from treasury (“Common Shares”).

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 11, 2023 (the “Sales Agreement”) among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the “Agents”), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company’s sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.

NexGen Energy Ltd stock is now 56.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXE Stock saw the intraday high of $7.07 and lowest of $6.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.18, which means current price is +98.57% above from all time high which was touched on 12/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 3002627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXE shares is $8.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXE stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has NXE stock performed recently?

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$1,010,482 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.66 and a Current Ratio set at 13.66.

Insider trade positions for NexGen Energy Ltd [NXE]

The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NXE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NXE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.