Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dominion Energy Inc [D]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.03 during the day while it closed the day at $46.51. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM that Dominion Energy expands battery storage fleet in Virginia.

Largest storage facility in the company’s fleet is now operating in Chesterfield County.

Batteries store energy and discharge it to the grid when customers need it the most .

Dominion Energy Inc stock has also loss -3.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, D stock has inclined by 2.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.97% and lost -24.15% year-on date.

The market cap for D stock reached $38.92 billion, with 836.80 million shares outstanding and 835.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4231051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.11, while it was recorded at 46.86 for the last single week of trading, and 49.92 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.