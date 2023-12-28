Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cingulate Inc [CING]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cingulate Inc [NASDAQ: CING] closed the trading session at $3.99 on 12/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.34, while the highest price level was $5.10. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 65 Day 1 on December 6th Register Now.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.05 percent and weekly performance of 79.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.90K shares, CING reached to a volume of 50514853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cingulate Inc [CING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CING shares is $91.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Laidlaw have made an estimate for Cingulate Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

CING stock trade performance evaluation

Cingulate Inc [CING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.73. With this latest performance, CING shares dropped by -41.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Cingulate Inc [CING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.1000, while it was recorded at 2.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 14.0000 for the last 200 days.

Cingulate Inc [CING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CING is now -110.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cingulate Inc [CING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.11. Additionally, CING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cingulate Inc [CING] managed to generate an average of -$1,178,415 per employee.Cingulate Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Cingulate Inc [CING]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CING stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CING stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CING stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.