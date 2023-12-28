United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] Revenue clocked in at $92.81 billion, down -9.78% YTD: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$1.19. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM that UPS FLEXES ASIA PACIFIC NETWORK TO BOOST GLOBAL DELIVERY TIMES FOR REGION’S BUSINESSES.

A sum of 3114651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. United Parcel Service, Inc. shares reached a high of $158.44 and dropped to a low of $156.27 until finishing in the latest session at $156.84.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.01. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $166.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.16, while it was recorded at 157.45 for the last single week of trading, and 168.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service, Inc. Fundamentals:

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

UPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to -4.75%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.