Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Stock trading around $1.25 per share: What’s Next?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 11.61%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tyvak International Completes Test Readiness Review of the Milani Nano Satellite.

The nanosatellite designed by Tyvak International, Terran Orbital’s international arm, will support the European Space Agency’s Hera Mission.

Tyvak International, European leader in small satellite solutions, today announced together with its project partners the successful achievement of Test Readiness Review of the Milani spacecraft. A critical component of the Hera planetary defense mission, Milani will be the European Space Agency’s (ESA) first deep-space nanosatellite. Milani will also be the first nanosatellite ever to orbit an asteroid. Tyvak International is responsible for Milani’s design, build, and mission operations. In this exploration, Tyvak International is joined by an excellent consortium of European industries and research centers from Finland, Czech Republic, and Italy.

Terran Orbital Corp stock is now -20.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLAP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $1.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.45, which means current price is +101.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 4395300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.00. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 54.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8406, while it was recorded at 1.0718 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2811 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

