Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Stock trading around $22.07 per share: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.27%. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -6.20%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.39. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.65 billion, with 165.56 million shares outstanding and 164.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 3132621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 28.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 21.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.