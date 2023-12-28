TD Securities slashes price target on Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] – find out why.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [NYSE: SU] slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.36 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM that Suncor Energy Announces Kent Ferguson as New Senior Vice President of Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Development.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2023) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) announced today that Kent Ferguson will be joining the company in January 2024 as Senior Vice President, Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Development, reporting directly to Rich Kruger, President and CEO. The appointment of Kent concludes the reconfiguration of Suncor’s executive leadership team.

Kent brings over 25 years of energy industry experience to the role, including an extensive understanding of the Canadian market. Throughout his career at RBC, Kent has had a variety of roles leading global and energy market activities. His most recent position was the Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Energy at RBC Capital Markets. While with RBC, Kent served as a driving force on a number of key initiatives including Indigenous finance, climate change, emissions, energy policy, sustainable finance, environmental markets, energy transition, as well as diversity and inclusion.

Suncor Energy, Inc. stock is now 1.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $32.62 and lowest of $32.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.51, which means current price is +17.29% above from all time high which was touched on 09/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 3541426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Suncor Energy, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy, Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 32.16 for the last single week of trading, and 31.44 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy, Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy, Inc. [SU]

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.