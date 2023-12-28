Salesforce Inc [CRM] Is Currently 0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $266.72 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that New Vector Database in Salesforce Data Cloud Will Power AI, Analytics, and Automation Using LLMs with Business Data for Use Across the Einstein 1 Platform.

Data Cloud Vector Database will unify all business data, including unstructured data like PDFs, emails, and transcripts, with CRM data to enable grounding of AI prompts and Einstein Copilot, eliminating the need for costly and complex fine-tuning of LLM models.

Data Cloud Vector Database will be built into the Einstein 1 Platform, enabling all business applications to harness the power of unstructured data through workflows, analytics, and automation.

Salesforce Inc represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $258.18 billion with the latest information. CRM stock price has been found in the range of $265.40 to $267.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 3273224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salesforce Inc [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $277.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

Salesforce Inc [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 18.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.52 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.50, while it was recorded at 265.36 for the last single week of trading, and 213.25 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.09. Salesforce Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salesforce Inc [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salesforce Inc [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.