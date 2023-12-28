Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] moved down -0.36: Why It’s Important

Rithm Capital Corporation [NYSE: RITM] loss -0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $11.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared fourth quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

Rithm Capital Corporation represents 483.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.35 billion with the latest information. RITM stock price has been found in the range of $11.04 to $11.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 3556528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for RITM stock

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Total Capital for RITM is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.48. Additionally, RITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] managed to generate an average of $165,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corporation go to 14.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]

The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RITM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RITM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.