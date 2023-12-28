Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] Stock trading around $29.31 per share: What’s Next?

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.27%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Revolution Medicines Completes Acquisition of EQRx.

Acquisition Expected to Add Approximately $1.1 Billion in Net Cash to Revolution Medicines’ Balance Sheet, Supporting Late-Stage Development of RAS(ON) Inhibitor Investigational Drugs.

Over the last 12 months, RVMD stock rose by 32.99%. The one-year Revolution Medicines Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.62. The average equity rating for RVMD stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.21 billion, with 109.56 million shares outstanding and 99.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, RVMD stock reached a trading volume of 2657968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 122.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

RVMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 35.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.20 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.31, while it was recorded at 27.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolution Medicines Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -730.01 and a Gross Margin at +72.71. Revolution Medicines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -702.95.

Return on Total Capital for RVMD is now -36.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, RVMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,010,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.64 and a Current Ratio set at 9.64.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

