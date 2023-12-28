RBC Capital Mkts lifts GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GrafTech Announces Increased Public Float through Consortium Stock Distribution and Board Resignation.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) today announced that its 25% shareholder, Brookfield Business Partners LP and its affiliates (together, “Brookfield”), distributed all 63.8 million of their shares of GrafTech common stock to a consortium of investors, which includes affiliates of Brookfield as well as un-affiliated investors.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Following the distribution, Brookfield holds approximately 30.4 million shares or an approximate 12% ownership interest in GrafTech’s outstanding common stock, increasing the public float of the Company from approximately 75% to approximately 88%. At this reduced level of ownership, Denis A. Turcotte, a Brookfield designated director, has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 14, 2023.

GrafTech International Ltd. represents 256.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $541.87 million with the latest information. EAF stock price has been found in the range of $2.085 to $2.1675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EAF reached a trading volume of 4075607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for EAF stock

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.89.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 39.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 212.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.73. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $284,307 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.