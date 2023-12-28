Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] fell -57.17% so far this year. What now?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OTLK] price surged by 3.72 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Outlook Therapeutics® Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023 and Reiterates ONS-5010 Clinical and Regulatory Path Forward in the U.S. and EU.

Commencement of ONS-5010 NORSE EIGHT clinical trial targeted for first calendar quarter of 2024.

Company reaffirms potential for European approval for ONS-5010 with Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) decision date anticipated in the first half of 2024.

A sum of 5893836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.18M shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.50 and dropped to a low of $0.45 until finishing in the latest session at $0.46.

The one-year OTLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.77. The average equity rating for OTLK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTLK shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-28-23.

OTLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4595, while it was recorded at 0.4357 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9724 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outlook Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 168.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$2,457,611 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc [OTLK] Institutonal Ownership Details

