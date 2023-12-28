Nuburu Inc [BURU] Revenue clocked in at $1.71 million, down -98.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Nuburu Inc [AMEX: BURU] price surged by 24.63 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NUBURU Expands Automotive Manufacturing Offering with Wire Welding Solutions, Enabling High Yield Needed for Mass Production.

Secures Purchase Order for BlueScan Solution from a Worldwide Leader in Coils and Motors Production, Replacing Traditional Arc Welding with Next-Gen Blue Laser Wire Welding.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced it has received a purchase order for its BlueScan solution from a worldwide leader in coil and motor winding and assembly systems to produce electric motors. The Company’s BlueScan solution includes a BL-250 laser, scanner and optics that will be supplied to the customer’s research and development (R&D) lab where the automotive solenoid manufacturing production process will be validated.

A sum of 15668877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 662.44K shares. Nuburu Inc shares reached a high of $0.21 and dropped to a low of $0.15 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuburu Inc [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47.

BURU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuburu Inc [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.44. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Nuburu Inc [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2127, while it was recorded at 0.1404 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8785 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuburu Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuburu Inc [BURU] managed to generate an average of $285,677 per employee.Nuburu Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Nuburu Inc [BURU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BURU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BURU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BURU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.