Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain 17.16% so far this year. What now?

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.83%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Houston, Texas.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Houston, Texas in fall 2024.

“We look forward to being a part of the Houston community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock rose by 10.52%. The one-year Nordstrom, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.61. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 4075145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 18.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 8.35%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.