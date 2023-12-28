Market cap of Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] reaches 2.54B – now what?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $9.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Reports Q3 2023 Results as Strong Property Fundamentals Continue.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Tricon Residential Inc represents 272.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.54 billion with the latest information. TCN stock price has been found in the range of $9.20 to $9.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, TCN reached a trading volume of 3266028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for TCN stock

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +80.80 and a Gross Margin at +88.66. Tricon Residential Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +113.77.

Return on Total Capital for TCN is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. Additionally, TCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] managed to generate an average of $996,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]

The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.