Market cap of Philip Morris International Inc [PM] reaches 145.59B – now what?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM that Philip Morris International Announces Senior Global Communications Leadership Changes.

Moira Gilchrist named Chief Communications Officer; Marian Salzman appointed SVP & Chief Corporate Citizenship Officer.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced senior management changes to further accelerate its rapid transition to a substantially smoke-free company.

A sum of 3709812 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.69M shares. Philip Morris International Inc shares reached a high of $93.94 and dropped to a low of $93.185 until finishing in the latest session at $93.78.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.73. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.04, while it was recorded at 92.96 for the last single week of trading, and 94.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.72%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.