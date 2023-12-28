Market cap of BTCS Inc [BTCS] reaches 32.19M – now what?

BTCS Inc [NASDAQ: BTCS] jumped around 0.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.24 at the close of the session, up 47.37%. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM that BTCS Reports Q3 2023 Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial HighlightsQ3 2023 revenue decreased 18% from Q2 2023 and 8% from Q3 2022 as a result of depressed crypto asset prices, particularly impacting Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM), our two highest earning staked tokens.

BTCS Inc stock is now 255.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTCS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.3899 and lowest of $1.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.25, which means current price is +249.13% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 121.62K shares, BTCS reached a trading volume of 3055084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BTCS Inc [BTCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTCS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTCS Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has BTCS stock performed recently?

BTCS Inc [BTCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, BTCS shares gained by 124.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.95 for BTCS Inc [BTCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1800, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1800 for the last 200 days.

BTCS Inc [BTCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BTCS Inc [BTCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -274.97 and a Gross Margin at +74.56. BTCS Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -939.04.

Return on Total Capital for BTCS is now -43.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -132.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BTCS Inc [BTCS] managed to generate an average of -$3,178,548 per employee.BTCS Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.36 and a Current Ratio set at 18.36.

Insider trade positions for BTCS Inc [BTCS]

