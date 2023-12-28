Market Analysts see WW International Inc [WW] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] traded at a high on 12/27/23, posting a 3.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.59. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WeightWatchers Launches New Behavior Change Program Designed to Support the Unique Needs of Individuals on GLP-1 Medications.

First-ever nutrition and activity program to complement a GLP-1 weight loss journey for those who receive medication through the new WeightWatchers Clinic or their medical provider.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2986965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WW International Inc stands at 6.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.21%.

The market cap for WW stock reached $758.38 million, with 79.08 million shares outstanding and 76.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 2986965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 39.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc [WW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc [WW]

