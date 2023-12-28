Market Analysts see Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] loss -0.26% or -0.09 points to close at $35.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4288454 shares. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Williams Announces Acquisition of Strategic Gulf Coast Natural Gas Storage Portfolio with Direct Access to LNG Export Facilities and Interstate Pipelines.

Six natural gas storage facilities with total capacity of 115 Bcf across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Highly contracted business with diverse customer base including investment-grade utilities, interstate pipelines, LNG terminals and natural gas marketers.

It opened the trading session at $35.03, the shares rose to $35.28 and dropped to $34.895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMB points out that the company has recorded 9.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 4288454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Cos Inc [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. Williams Cos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 7.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Williams Cos Inc [WMB]

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.