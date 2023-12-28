Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc [S] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] traded at a low on 12/27/23, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.73. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Secureworks and SentinelOne® Deliver Trailblazing Global Joint Go-To-Market Program to Decrease Cyber Risk.

Collaborative partnership simplifies how customers procure, deploy and utilize leading solutions to enhance cyber resiliency.

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a joint go-to-market program with SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a global leader in AI-powered security, designed to accelerate organizational cyber resilience. The new channel program brings together Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity™ Complete, two fully integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to simplify risk management and reduce time to value by utilizing cyber expertise, threat intelligence and technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5524949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SentinelOne Inc stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.12%.

The market cap for S stock reached $8.28 billion, with 298.68 million shares outstanding and 233.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5524949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 56.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.09 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.60, while it was recorded at 27.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.