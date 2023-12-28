Market Analysts see Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HOTH] traded at a high on 12/27/23, posting a 19.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.61. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 8:21 AM that Hoth Therapeutics Announces Expansion of FDA Cleared First-In-Human Clinical Trial For Cancer Patients of HT-001 at University of Miami.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received approval from the University of Miami to enroll patients for its first in human clinical trial of HT-001.

This First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 2a clinical trial of HT-001 for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors (EGFRi). This clinical trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel Phase 2a dose-ranging study to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of topical HT-001 for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with EGFRi. More information can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7849300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hoth Therapeutics Inc stands at 11.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.73%.

The market cap for HOTH stock reached $7.00 million, with 4.35 million shares outstanding and 4.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.12K shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 7849300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

How has HOTH stock performed recently?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.44. With this latest performance, HOTH shares gained by 46.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2157, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9466 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HOTH is now -194.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -197.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH] managed to generate an average of -$3,578,426 per employee.Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.63 and a Current Ratio set at 7.63.

Insider trade positions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc [HOTH]

The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.