Market Analysts see Gevo Inc [GEVO] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] traded at a low on 12/27/23, posting a -1.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.23. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Gevo VP of Government Relations Lindsay Fitzgerald and VP of Finance & Strategy Eric Frey to Participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00 am ET.

Topics will include an overview of federal and state incentives for clean fuels, including feedback on the recent U.S. Department of Treasury’s guidance on the 40B sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credit. Fitzgerald and Frey will also touch on other aspects of the US Inflation Reduction Act incentives for SAF, including how carbon reduction is measured and why the Argonne GREET method is important, and the EPA Renewable Fuel Standard and state tax credits for SAF, as well as explaining what this all means for SAF revenue.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3492128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gevo Inc stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.88%.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $295.58 million, with 237.17 million shares outstanding and 230.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 3492128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1522, while it was recorded at 1.2100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3285 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6590.47 and a Gross Margin at -1702.89. Gevo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8341.02.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -11.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.