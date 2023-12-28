Market Analysts see Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [NYSE: BKD] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.05 at the close of the session, up 5.58%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Brookdale Announces Beneficial Financing Transactions; Successfully Extends Debt Maturities.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company has recently completed two financing transactions, which refinanced all of its remaining 2024 debt maturities. After giving effect to these transactions, the Company’s next debt maturity without extension options is September 2025.

The Company has also made significant progress on a financing transaction involving eleven of its currently unencumbered owned communities, which it expects to complete in the coming months.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc stock is now 121.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.11 and lowest of $5.845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.07, which means current price is +166.52% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, BKD reached a trading volume of 3539956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has BKD stock performed recently?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.21. Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.44.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now -1.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 839.80. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 794.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc [BKD]

