Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -33.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] price surged by 1.19 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM that Lithium Americas Provides Thacker Pass Update with Q3 2023 Carve-Out Financials and MD&A.

A sum of 3193197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares reached a high of $6.9599 and dropped to a low of $6.65 until finishing in the latest session at $6.78.

The one-year LAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.74. The average equity rating for LAC stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$889,137 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.13 and a Current Ratio set at 10.13.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.