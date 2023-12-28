KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] moved up 1.42: Why It’s Important

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] closed the trading session at $15.75 on 12/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.425, while the highest price level was $15.79. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM that Beike Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutrality in its Own Operations by 2030.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, releases the “2023 Beike Carbon Neutrality Target and Action Roadmap Report” (“the Report”), reaffirming its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

Alongside Beike’s commitment in the Report to achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2)[1] by 2030, the Company also targets value chain carbon emissions (Scope 3)[2] intensity reductions of 60% at its headquarters and the real estate brokerage business and 30% in its home renovation and furnishing and home rental businesses, using 2022 as the base year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, BEKE reached to a volume of 3442312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$16,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 61.30%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.