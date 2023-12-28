Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] Is Currently -15.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [NYSE: HYLN] loss -15.17% or -0.16 points to close at $0.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3136382 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Hyliion Holdings Announces $20 Million Stock Repurchase Program.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), a developer of sustainable electricity producing technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $20 million of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

“The initiation of a stock repurchase program underscores our confidence in the potential of KARNO’s innovative generator technology and in our ability to complete development and delivery of initial units next year,” stated Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “Our strong capital position affords us the opportunity to further enhance value for our shareholders, particularly at a time when we believe the market has yet to fully value the Company’s potential.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.03, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $0.8551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYLN points out that the company has recorded -50.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 3136382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 4.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HYLN stock

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.08. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 54.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6450, while it was recorded at 0.9297 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3591 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7551.28 and a Gross Margin at -434.14. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7281.91.

Return on Total Capital for HYLN is now -32.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.73. Additionally, HYLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN] managed to generate an average of -$613,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.71 and a Current Ratio set at 14.72.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hyliion Holdings Corporation [HYLN]

The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.