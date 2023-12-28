Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Revenue clocked in at $792.58 million, up 39.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Hims & Hers Launches Holistic Weight Loss Program to Break the Endless Cycle of Weight Gain and Loss.

Weight Loss by Hims & Hers is designed to help people achieve and maintain their weight-loss goals with personalized and affordable clinical programs that combine medication management, digital tracking tools and customized educational content.

Obesity medicine pioneer Craig Primack, MD, FACP, FAAP, FOMA, joins Hims & Hers as SVP of Weight Management.

A sum of 3319629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc shares reached a high of $9.09 and dropped to a low of $8.725 until finishing in the latest session at $8.92.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.98. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 70.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.