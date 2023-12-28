Hecla Mining Co. [HL] Is Currently 1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] gained 1.20% or 0.06 points to close at $5.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4979600 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM that Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

For The Period Ended: September 30, 2023.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2023 operating and financial results.

It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.09 and dropped to $4.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HL points out that the company has recorded 0.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, HL reached to a volume of 4979600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Co. [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Co. [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Co. [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Co. [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hecla Mining Co. [HL]

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.