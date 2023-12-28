Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] moved down -3.57: Why It’s Important

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.173 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HeartSciences Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Key achievements and business highlights during fiscal Q2 2024 and to date include:.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSCS stock has declined by -60.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.06% and lost -80.35% year-on date.

The market cap for HSCS stock reached $1.85 million, with 10.12 million shares outstanding and 8.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, HSCS reached a trading volume of 2941089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $0.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.97.

HSCS stock trade performance evaluation

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2152, while it was recorded at 0.1654 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6954 for the last 200 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: Institutional Ownership

