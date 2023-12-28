Haleon plc ADR [HLN] is 3.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] traded at a high on 12/27/23, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.28. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM that TUMS Partners with Designer Nik Bentel to Launch Limited Edition TUMS Bag to Fuse Food, Fashion and Heartburn Relief.

The Official TUMS Bag is Available on Amazon and nikolasbentelstudio.com – Hurry, Before They Sell Out! .

At a time when foodie fashion – from pasta handbags to cheeseburger dresses, fried chicken footwear and beyond – has been making a delicious statement, TUMS, America’s #1 Antacid brand, is dipping into culinary couture to bring heartburn relief to food fans in a fashionable way. In partnership with New York artist and designer, Nik Bentel, TUMS has cooked up its first-ever limited edition bag accessory: The TUMS Bag. The bag is a love letter to those who want to wear their foodie heart (quite literally) on their sleeves, blending the essence of TUMS’ ‘Love Food Back’ mantra with modern-day fashion in a way brand fans have never seen before. The TUMS Bag is available for purchase beginning Friday, Dec. 8, on nikolasbentelstudio.com and Amazon for $200* while supplies last and will be spotted worn for the first time on the 2023 iHeart Radio Z100 Jingle Ball pre-event red carpet at Madison Square Garden that night.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3269719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Haleon plc ADR stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $38.23 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 4.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 3269719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $8.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc ADR [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.41 and a Gross Margin at +61.55. Haleon plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.76.

Return on Total Capital for HLN is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haleon plc ADR [HLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.93. Additionally, HLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.