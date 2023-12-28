Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE] is 189.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GREE] gained 26.05% or 1.73 points to close at $8.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3936718 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Infinite Reality, Global Leader Powering AI-Virtual Immersive Experiences Announces Strategic Partnership with Greenidge Generation Holdings (Nasdaq: GREE).

Infinite Reality plans to go public in early 2024 via Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: NBST).

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Infinite Reality, Inc. (“iR” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering AI-virtual immersive experiences for clients such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., Vodafone Group plc and Universal Music Group N.V., today announced a partnership and equity swap with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GREE) (“Greenidge”), a vertically-integrated cryptocurrency data center and power generation company that will launch a new service-offering known as GreenidgeAI.

It opened the trading session at $7.00, the shares rose to $9.2599 and dropped to $6.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GREE points out that the company has recorded 226.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -440.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 243.69K shares, GREE reached to a volume of 3936718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for GREE stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.44. With this latest performance, GREE shares gained by 83.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.11 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.78 and a Gross Margin at -24.11. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -299.78.

Return on Total Capital for GREE is now -26.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -165.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.71. Additionally, GREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE] managed to generate an average of -$777,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc [GREE]

The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GREE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GREE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.